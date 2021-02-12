Film programs at five state colleges will receive a combined $80,000 as part of a workforce development program meant to grow the film industry, the New Mexico Film Office announced Thursday.
Production companies that film in New Mexico contribute to the program, and schools use the money to fund scholarships and buy equipment, software and supplies.
The Film Office said the money was generated through the production of Better Call Saul, the popular TV prequel to the wildly successful Breaking Bad.
The state will award the funds to Northern New Mexico College, New Mexico State University-Grants Campus, University of New Mexico-Taos Campus, New Mexico State University-Doña Ana Community College and New Mexico Highlands University.
"These financial contributions have a positive and wide-reaching impact and are an important long-term investment to New Mexico’s film industry," Amber Dodson, director of the New Mexico Film Office, said in a statement. "Programs like this are key to supporting continued efforts to expand our world-class crew and provide students who attend New Mexico film schools with the equipment they need to receive a quality education.”
