TAOS — Five adults arrested nearly five years ago at an alleged terrorist training compound in Taos County where 11 children were taken into protective custody are set to appear for trial in September in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

The trial was scheduled after the defendants and attorneys involved in the case were unable to strike plea agreements.

In 2018, after receiving intelligence from federal agencies and a tip from a Georgia detective, a team from the Taos County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jany Leveille, a Haitian citizen who has been living in the U.S. illegally since her visa expired in 1998, and four other adults at the squalid compound where they were living near Amalia, not far from the Colorado border.

