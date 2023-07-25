Jany Leveille, whom investigators say was the ringleader of a group that included four other adults accused of plotting terrorist attacks against the U.S. from a compound in Taos County, will face trial in September with four other adults after they failed to reach plea agreements.
TAOS — Five adults arrested nearly five years ago at an alleged terrorist training compound in Taos County where 11 children were taken into protective custody are set to appear for trial in September in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.
The trial was scheduled after the defendants and attorneys involved in the case were unable to strike plea agreements.
In 2018, after receiving intelligence from federal agencies and a tip from a Georgia detective, a team from the Taos County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jany Leveille, a Haitian citizen who has been living in the U.S. illegally since her visa expired in 1998, and four other adults at the squalid compound where they were living near Amalia, not far from the Colorado border.
The 11 children at the heavily armed but otherwise ill-equipped and “filthy” site, which had no water, plumbing or electricity and little food, ranged in age from 1 to 15, the statement said, adding the children had “basically dirty rags for clothing” and no shoes.
Investigators also said they found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, firearms, a shooting range and a 40-yard-long tunnel, where they discovered the body of a 3-year-old boy who had been reported missing in 2017.
Prosecutors also said searches of the compound uncovered Leveille’s journal, which described how the group was plotting to train the 11 children to carry out attacks against schools, a hospital, banks and government buildings. According to the investigation, Leveille claimed she was receiving messages from God.
Leveille was set to plead guilty to two counts in February, according to court documents, but the deal was not finalized.
All five defendants face charges of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, providing material support to terrorists, conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and aiding and abetting an illegal alien in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
Lucas Morton, Subhanah Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj and Leveille face additional charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, Morton and Leveille face an additional charge of conspiracy to murder an officer or employee of the United States.
One of the central defendants in the high-profile case, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, is accused of kidnapping his biological son from the child’s mother in Georgia.
Authorities say the adults brought the boy and their other children to live at the compound near Amalia, not far from the Colorado border.
The Taos County Sheriff’s Office raided the compound following a federal investigation into the Amalia property that started in October 2017.
They later discovered the remains of the young boy, who had been diagnosed with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, a type of brain disorder caused by a lack of oxygen.
According to attorney Thomas Clark, who represented Siraj Ibn Wahhaj when his initial case was filed in the state’s 8th Judicial District Court, the defendant will be representing himself in the federal trial.
Court records show Morton also plans to represent himself at trial.
Clark, who is on retainer for the case should Siraj Ibn Wahhaj fail to properly represent himself, said he expects the trial to last three weeks.
The Santa Fe New Mexican contributed to this report.