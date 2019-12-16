Five inmates at the Rio Arriba County jail face charges of battery on a peace officer in connection with two separate incidents on the same day last month.
Four of the inmates — Christopher Chacon, Daniel Suarez, Jonathan Avila-Cisneros and Cristian Orozco — are accused of jumping detention Officers Cedric Patterson and Ricardo Romero at about 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 9, according to a criminal complaint filed in District Court on Dec. 10.
Another inmate, Jesse Martinez, has also been charged with battery on a peace officer in an incident hours earlier. A criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court says Martinez punched detention Officer Abran Valdez twice in the face while being escorted to his cell.
A union spokesman for the guards said the attacks are among a number of assaults that have occurred at the jail in Tierra Amarilla, though not all have resulted in criminal charges.
According to a criminal complaint written by Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Cannon, surveillance footage shows Chacon, Suarez, Avila-Cisneros and Orozco punching, kicking, pushing and grappling with Patterson and Romero.
The incident began when Suarez pushed Romero in the chest and then punched Patterson in the face, the document says. Chacon then pushed Romero to the ground, before he and two of the other men began to beat Patterson, the document says.
During the fight, the criminal complaint states, Avila-Cisneros kicked Patterson in the head before punching him three times in the head with a closed fist. Chacon, who was being held back by Romero, was able to escape his grip and punch Patterson three more times in the back of his head, the account says, noting that Orozco also placed Romero in a headlock.
Both officers were taken to Española Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to the complaint. A woman who answered the phone at the jail on Monday afternoon would not say whether the two men were back at work.
About three hours prior to the first incident, Martinez had been spotted passing items underneath doors between different pods in the jail, according to a court record. A detention officer asked Valdez and Patterson to move Martinez from from the jail's second floor to a cell downstairs, the document says. Martinez began hitting windows before pushing the two men into a first-floor bathroom, the complaint says.
Once inside the bathroom, the complaint states, Martinez punched Valdez twice in the face. Valdez was able to get Martinez into a headlock and Patterson put handcuffs on him, but Patterson then slipped and hit his head on a brick wall and later complained of having symptoms of a concussion, the complaint says, noting that Valdez' face was bruised and swollen.
Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Gallegos reviewed footage of the incident, according to the complaint, but due to the location of the cameras could not see what happened inside the bathroom. Gallegos reported the incident to the District Attorney's Office and asked the office to charge Martinez with battery on a peace officer.
Although criminal charges have been filed regarding these two incidents, other attacks on officers have not resulted in criminal charges, according to American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees representative Chris Armijo.
Armijo provided copies of email correspondence with Rio Arriba County attorney Adán Trujillo, including an Oct. 4 message in which Armijo wrote that four detention officers were jumped on Sept. 28 after finding unspecified contraband in a pod, and when one of them tried to confiscate it, an inmate yelled out that inmates would attack the officers if they took the contraband. A scuffle ensued but there were no serious injuries, Armijo wrote.
In his response to Armijo, the county attorney wrote that while the exact details of the event were slightly different than what Armijo wrote, he confirmed the incident.
In another email to Trujillo on Oct. 22, Armijo said one of the men involved in the Sept. 28 incident had attacked detention Officer James Culin at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. In Trujillo's response to Armijo, he confirmed the incident and said Culin met with New Mexico State Police who were investigating. The inmate who Armijo accused of attacking Culin has not been criminally charged in either incident, according to online court records.
Trujillo and County Manager Tomas Campos did not respond to phone messages or emails Monday asking about the reported attacks and any action county officials might be taking.
In one of his emails, Armijo accused the county of failing to file charges against people who attack detention officers and said detention officers were told that they have to file the charges themselves. Trujillo responded to Armijo that this was not true and that if an inmate commits a criminal act, "The facility will refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for prosecution."
If charges are filed, Trujillo wrote, the detention officer must be willing to be a cooperating witness for a successful prosecution. About five years ago, Trujillo wrote, a detention officer agreed to cooperate with prosecutors but at the last minute refused to testify.
After that, Trujillo wrote, the district attorney at the time told jail administrator Larry DeYapp that the District Attorney's Office was willing to prosecute criminal charges against inmates, but that it would be a waste of resources if the detention officer was not willing to cooperate.
"Mr. DeYapp has since then insisted that [detention officers] express that they want charges filed before contacting law enforcement to investigate," Trujillo wrote. "On the night of September 28, Mr. DeYapp indicates that the [detention officers] present stated to him that they did not want to file charges, so Mr. DeYapp did not move forward on contacting law enforcement."
District Attorney's Office spokesman Henry Varela wrote in an email Monday that he could not specifically comment on any agreements the previous administration had with the jail.
"Under DA [Marco] Serna's administration — if a crime is reported, investigated and forwarded to our office we will screen the case for prosecution," he wrote. "It's also important to note that we play no part in any jail's internal policy on whether or not to report a case to law enforcement."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.