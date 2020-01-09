The murder trial for the first of four primary suspects in an October 2018 shooting that killed a teen on a highway north of Española is set for March.
Mark Hice, 23, has been charged with 22 counts — including first-degree murder and conspiracy — in the shooting on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino that killed 18-year-old Cameron Martinez and injured his three passengers.
Hice and two other men are accused of opening fire on Martinez’s car in what authorities have called a case of mistaken identity.
Investigators said two carloads of armed young people were cruising around Oct. 4, 2018, looking for people who had threatened Hice on social media. They believe Hice and his group mistakenly fired at Martinez, a popular basketball player at Española Valley High School.
About 30 of Martinez’s friends and family members packed a state district courtroom in Santa Fe on Thursday for hearings in the case.
While prosecutors told the court they are ready for Hice’s trial, defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson said she was concerned that opinions voiced during the jury selection process in the high-profile case could taint the jury pool. She asked District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne to rule on a motion asking for the division of the 100-person jury pool into groups of four for interviews.
“There is a risk that one of 100 people is going to stand up and say something they know about the case or know about the defendant that is going to poison the entire panel, and we won’t be able to use any of them,” Raphaelson said.
Sanchez-Gagne said the court might revisit the issue if a large enough group of potential jurors shows bias, but she ultimately rejected the motion, siding with prosecutors, who argued the process Raphaelson suggested would be too cumbersome to complete on the two days set aside for jury selection.
“If it appears that a large group of persons that know or are biased ... you can raise your motion again to restructure how we proceed,” Sanchez-Gagne said.
Jury selection for Hice’s trial is scheduled for March 10 and 11 in Tierra Amarilla, and the trial is set to begin March 12.
Co-defendant Axel Zamarron, 19, is expected to face a trial on first-degree murder and other charges April 10, and the third defendant in the case accused of being a shooter, 20-year-old Anton Martinez, is scheduled to stand trial May 8. He also is charged with an array of counts, including murder.
In a separate hearing Thursday, a trial for co-defendant Brittany Garcia, who is accused of driving one of the cars for the shooters, was postponed until June.
Garcia, 22, identified as Hice’s girlfriend, faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.
