First Serve New Mexico has served up after-school tutoring and tennis for Santa Fe students for nearly 20 years.

All that time, founder and president Eleanor Brenner has had a dream to build a campus for the nonprofit, which has provided academic tutoring services in Santa Fe’s public schools, while also offering a tennis component at public courts scattered about town — or even in school gyms during the winter.

A chance meeting at a local tennis league between First Serve head tennis coach Nancy Keeran and Kimberley Sheffield in 2018 launched Brenner’s dream into the stratosphere and Santa Fe’s tennis community into a new trajectory.

