The first court hearings in the criminal cases against actor Alec Baldwin and two other people involved in the ill-fated production of the western film Rust are scheduled Feb. 24, the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts announced Wednesday.

The First Judicial District Court proceedings will be conducted remotely, with separate hearings for Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — and assistant director David Halls, who is charged with negligent use of a firearm. 

Baldwin's hearing is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 24, followed by Gutierrez-Reed's hearing at 10:15 a.m. and Halls' hearing at 10:30 a.m., the Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release. 

Popular in the Community