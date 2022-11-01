The state Department of Health officially announced the beginning of this year's flu season Tuesday, as cases are being reported across New Mexico.

Flu cases are on the rise throughout the U.S., particularly in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country. The Department of Health recommends everyone over 6 months old get an annual flu vaccine to stay healthy and reduce strain on the health care system.

The recommendation is even more pertinent to those at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications. That includes children under 5, pregnant women up to two weeks postpartum, adults 65 or older, people with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, those who are immunocompromised and Native Americans.

Popular in the Community