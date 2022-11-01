The state Department of Health officially announced the beginning of this year's flu season Tuesday, as cases are being reported across New Mexico.
Flu cases are on the rise throughout the U.S., particularly in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country. The Department of Health recommends everyone over 6 months old get an annual flu vaccine to stay healthy and reduce strain on the health care system.
The recommendation is even more pertinent to those at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications. That includes children under 5, pregnant women up to two weeks postpartum, adults 65 or older, people with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, those who are immunocompromised and Native Americans.
Children under 8 who have never been vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination history should receive two doses of the vaccine, at least four weeks apart.
The department also recommends the flu vaccine for those living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and for people who work with those at high risk for complications from flu, including healthcare personnel and caregivers for infants.
The Department of Health offers flu vaccines to people without insurance or those who are otherwise not able to get vaccinated at local health offices.