The lights dim, the crowd hushes and the runway illuminates. Fashion shows are whirlwind events that Amber-Dawn Bear Robe works for months to produce — for what “seems like a minute” of models in the spotlight.

“It’s a lot of energy, a lot of personalities, a lot of talent and innovation, all wrapped up into one event,” she said.

This month, the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts announced its launch of the first annual Santa Fe Indigenous Fashion Week, to be held May 2-5. It will involve several fashion shows, symposiums and a soirée.

