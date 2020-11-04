Santa Fe police on Wednesday evening announced charges have been filed against two people accused of playing a role in the Oct. 12 destruction of the obelisk that had stood for more than 150 years on the Plaza.
Lily Sage Schweitzer, 33, and Ryan Witt, 29, are facing charges of criminal damage to property of over $1,000; conspiracy; unlawful assembly; criminal trespass; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. Witt was also charged with unauthorized graffiti.
As of Wednesday night, neither Schweitzer nor Witt had been arrested, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
“Those who think they can take a piece of history and destroy it need to be held accountable,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the Police Department for their work and to the District Attorney’s office for their cooperation. Justice needs to be done.”
On Indigenous Peoples Day, a takeover of the Plaza by a group of activists and allies resulted in about 50 people using a rope and chain to pull down the obelisk, a controversial war monument that some believe celebrated the death of Native Americans.
The obelisk featured an inscription that seemingly honored soldiers who had fought “savage Indians.” The word “savage” had been etched out some years ago.
Police were monitoring the scene and did make two arrests after demonstrators allegedly attempted to prevent city workers from erecting barricades around the obelisk.
As the situation grew more confrontational, a police commander ordered officers to stand down and leave the Plaza. A short time later, the obelisk was pulled down from its pedestal.
Dylan Wrobel, 27, was arrested and charged with felony battery on a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and Sean Sunderland, 24, was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors. But until Wednesday, no charges had been brought against anyone in connection with removing the obelisk.
According to a news release, other suspects have been identified and will face charges for their involvement in the incident. The case remains under investigation.
District Attorney Marco Serna said in a statement that he stood with the community “in deep concern regarding the event that destroyed the Obelisk.”
“It is quite clear that these individuals and others fully intended to destroy the Obelisk and my Office is fully committed to bringing justice to our community,” Serna said. “Convictions for felonies will be sought when warranted and I do not intend to plea any of the charges down — these individuals need to be held accountable for their actions.”
Similar demonstrations have been common across the country following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, including incidents in Richmond, Va., and St. Paul, Minn. In dozens of other instances, local officials authorized the removal of the statues before activists could remove them.
Webber has proposed forming a commission to discuss the fate of other monuments across the city.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police provided assistance in the case.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Next time have the tear gas ready, OK?
I wonder if either Lily or Ryan are from Santa Fe or even New Mexico? Nonetheless, hopefully they are fully prosecuted and enjoy their time in general population.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.