Santa Fe police on Wednesday evening announced charges have been filed against two people accused of playing a role in the Oct. 12 destruction of the obelisk that had stood for more than 150 years on the Santa Fe Plaza.
Lily Sage Schweitzer, 33, and Ryan Witt, 29, are facing charges of criminal damage to property of over $1,000, conspiracy, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and resisting, evading and evading or obstructing an officer. Witt was also charged with unauthorized graffiti.
“Those who think they can take a piece of history and destroy it need to be held accountable,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the Police Department for their work and to the District Attorney’s office for their cooperation. Justice needs to be done.”
According to the news release, other individuals have been identified and will be facing future charges for their involvement in the incident, which occurred on the third day of an Indigenous Peoples Day rally.
Activists demanding removal of the obelisk, a controversial war monument, brought it down after police had left the scene.
