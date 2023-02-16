101521MidTownCampus_69.JPG (copy)

The city of Santa Fe has issued three requests for proposals related to the midtown site, with the deadline for responses the first week of March.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

While the Santa Fe City Council has approved several plans to guide the redevelopment of midtown, many decisions and negotiations remain before a makeover of the 64-acre former college campus begins in earnest.

The timeline and costs for infrastructure like roads and water lines is not clear, but the results of the city’s first solicitations for midtown developers will bring answers, according to city officials.

