Although she doesn't know it yet, Sophia Martinez will have Santa Fe bragging rights for decades to come.
She was the first baby born this year at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, at 1:14 a.m. Saturday.
Sophia was 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and 18 inches long, according to a hospital Facebook post.
Parents Jeremiah and Ashley Martinez received a gift basket and gift cards from the hospital and local businesses, according to the hospital.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.