Though worsening drought conditions continue to parch New Mexico, the city of Santa Fe is moving forward with its annual Independence Day fireworks show.
The display will be organized by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe through a longtime partnership with the city and will take place in the Santa Fe Place mall parking lot, organizers said.
Last year, Santa Fe canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks display due to financial constraints and fire safety concerns. COVID-19 restrictions also played a role in the decision.
But a new year and improving COVID-19 conditions have energized organizers.
“I think everyone is just looking forward to just celebrate something,” said Ray Sandoval, the show’s organizer. “We don’t want to give the impression that everything is over. It’s jubilation, but a little bit of restrained jubilation.”
With much of New Mexico in severe drought, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging municipal and county governments to consider firework bans amid increasing fire danger. But her executive order does not affect municipal or county firework displays for Independence Day.
Acting Parks Division Director Melissa McDonald said the city is watching the drought situation closely, but added the Fourth of July event will be monitored by fire and police personnel to discourage illegal fireworks.
“One of the reasons we took the location we took is we have large parking lots,” McDonald said. “It’s a very defensible area.”
McDonald said the city recently held a neighborhood meeting to address any questions, including concerns about illegal fireworks and increased traffic.
“I think people were satisfied and pleased,” she said.
The City Council recently approved a fireworks ban through Aug. 10, prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks.
The county has yet to put a fireworks ban in place, but according to a statement from a county spokeswoman, the county fire chief and fire marshal plan to present a resolution to ban the sale and use of certain fireworks in unincorporated portions of the county. Fireworks also are prohibited in national forests.
Still, putting teeth to these bans can be difficult, Santa Fe police Capt. Matthew Champlin said.
“Fireworks activity is a very hard thing to enforce,” Champlin said. “You have to see when it’s happening and be there when it’s happening.”
Champlin said in previous years, police have increased patrols in problem areas.
Police will conduct neighborhood patrols, and anyone calling to report illegal fireworks should be prepared to provide the exact address where the violations occurred, city spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email.
He implored the community not to purchase fireworks.
“Not just out of concern for fire safety during a drought, but out of consideration for neighbors’ sense of wellbeing, noise pollution, and the traumatic effects of explosive noises on pets,” he wrote.
McDonald said the event signifies a turning point against COVID-19.
“This is an especially important year,” McDonald said. “We are going to have a fabulous show. Coming out of COVID, it’s going to feel like across the nation we are all celebrating.”
