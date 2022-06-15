The city of Santa Fe and the local Kiwanis Club plan to light up the sky on the Fourth of July, even as extreme drought and other conditions heightening wildfire risks have prompted bans on the use and sale of fireworks through the holiday and beyond.
Ray Sandoval, who for years has organized the event on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, said people have asked him why the city would host a fireworks display amid severe fire dangers. He’s always ready with a response.
“There’s significant studies that show that having an organized professional fireworks show with available fire resources ... cuts down on the use of fireworks at people’s houses or fields,” Sandoval said.
The community celebration, planned from 4 to 10 p.m. July 4 at the Santa Fe Place mall parking lot — with the fireworks display expected to start around 9:30 p.m. after the sun sets — is a chance for residents to come together for a little fun after enduring more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic, he added.
Fire Chief Brian Moya also supports the community show, which he said will allow people to enjoy a traditional Fourth of July celebration without the fear of igniting a fire.
“We know people love the Fourth of July, and we know people love fireworks, but let’s let the professionals do it,” Moya said.
The city-sponsored display can also help save city resources by cutting down on public safety responses to illegal use of fireworks, he added.
“If we don’t have anything, then guess what? Most people are going to want to shoot them at home, and then we’re going to be running from house to house trying to deal with fireworks,” Moya said.
The Santa Fe Fire Department will be onsite during the Fourth of July celebration to ensure the display is conducted safely. Firetrucks will be stationed on all sides of the show, and fire officials will monitor wind speeds, Moya said. “If wind speeds exceed 10 miles per hour, the show may be canceled,” he warned.
The City Council passed a resolution June 8 to extended a ban on open burning through July 10. While the measure prohibits the sale and use of many types of fireworks, it allows use of products such as snakes, sparklers and small smoke bombs.
Using fireworks during the ban could result in a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail, according to the city.
Moya said the city normally has burn restrictions this time of the year. The restrictions are evaluated every 30 days and are normally lifted after monsoon rains begin.
Santa Fe County also has implemented fire restrictions.