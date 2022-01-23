A room in a 400-square-foot house in Eldorado burned Sunday morning, a Santa Fe County official said. No one was hurt.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 12 Sierra del Sol around 7 a.m.
Two occupants fled before firefighters arrived, said county communications coordinator Carmelina Hart.
The cause of the fire is under investigation; the Santa Fe Fire Department reported it does not suspect arson.
