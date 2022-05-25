Through most of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, those battling the blaze had no problem identifying the enemy — massive walls of wind-whipped fire cascading up or down the tree-lined hillsides and craggy ridges of Northern New Mexico.
But as the fire enters a new phase, it's a less visible fire that will challenge crews.
Operations section chief Jayson Coil said firefighters will have to be on the lookout for parched soil and even tree roots that can conduct fire not easily seen.
Coil said dry soil and organic material firefighters call "duff" can keep fire alive, particularly when an area is in the kind of drought that helped fuel the blaze.
"Embers land in duff, and they'll sit there and smolder," Coil said in a Wednesday briefing on the fire, now at 311,148 acres and 46 percent containment. "It may not amount to much, but it doesn't go out, either."
The result, Coil said, can lead to the potential for more fire, particularly when coupled with what firefighters call "thousand-hour fuels."
"Logs are extremely dry," Coil said, "and fire will get underneath them and stay in them."
Firefighters said they experienced another good day Wednesday, continuing to shore up lines as hotter, drier and windier weather moves into the area later this week. Those barriers, Coil and other operations section chiefs said, will be key to keeping the fire, still potentially potent, from making another unhindered run.
There are more than 3,000 people involved in the effort.
"We're feeling real confident we're ahead of the curve," said incident commander Carl Schwope. "It's looking good now, but we have hotter, drier weather moving in."
Coil outlined key areas officials have identified as priorities for protection — ranging from Angel Fire and Black Lake to the north to Peñasco, Picuris Pueblo and Taos Pueblo to the northwest. His counterpart on the southern part of the fire, Spencer Andreis, said crews are continuing to make headway in building lines to protect key areas there, including the Pecos Valley corridor.
Less accessible areas of the Pecos Wilderness, may take more time to protect.
"It's a very, very precious piece of wilderness," Andreis said. "It's going to take a lot of people to do it."