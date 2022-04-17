Firefighters were making headway Sunday afternoon on all four wildfires around the state as winds eased up and helicopter water drops doused the flames.
And officials have lifted evacuation orders related to the McBride Fire near Ruidoso, the most destructive of the four blazes.
That fire, covering some 6,100 acres, was 56 percent contained as of Sunday, said Laura Rabon, spokeswoman for Lincoln National Forest.
"The weather is cooperating a little bit more," she said. "We're only seeing sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25. Without those strong winds we were seeing earlier in the week we are seeing less spread (of the fire)."
She cautioned that portions of the interior fire may "continue to burn for a couple of weeks or even months after this." Some firefighters will remain on hand to monitor that situation, Rabon said.
That fire has destroyed 207 homes and killed two people.
She said the Nogal Canyon Fire, about 15 miles southeast of Carrizozo, is 42 percent contained. "Things are looking really good" for keeping that fire in check, Rabon said. With the exception of four houses at the end of Nogal Canyon Road, evacuation orders for that area have been lifted, she said.
Because much of that 433-acre fire has enveloped hilly area loaded with brush, helicopters dropping water have made an impact on reducing the spread.
Helicopter bucket drops are also instrumental in reducing the size of the Hermits Peak Fire near Las Vegas, said Stefan La-Sky, a spokesman for the incident management team overseeing the fire.
That fire, which covered about 7,500 acres as of Sunday, was 46 percent contained. With winds excepted to shift direction, coming from the south instead of the north, there's a chance the fire will "push back in on itself" and extinguish quicker, he said.
There, some evacuation orders are still in place because firefighters don't want to allow people to move back home if there's a chance they will have to move them back out again, La-Sky said.
No one has been injured or killed in that fire, which destroyed five outbuildings.
"We’re guardedly optimistic," La-Sky said. "We had a couple of good, successful days. We’re feeling really good about not losing any homes or having any injuries to the public or firefighters."
Finally, firefighters have contained 80 percent of the Big Hole Fire south of Belen, spokeswoman Margie Ferrucci said Sunday.
"No people hurt; that's real good," she said of the blaze, which encompassed 890 acres.
The weather might temporarily help the fire situation, said Randall Hergert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. A weather system moving in from the south will bring higher levels of humidity, lower winds and a slight chance of rain to some areas of the state from Monday night into Tuesday, he said.
Those higher humidity levels — up to 50 percent to 60 percent in some areas — will "help abate the fire growth," he said.
But that weather salve "won't last long," he cautioned, and winds are expected to pick up again Tuesday.
