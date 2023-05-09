In less than a day, wildland firefighting teams were able to begin corralling a small blaze that ignited Monday on private land in Mora County.

Crews from the New Mexico State Forestry Division and the state's Wildfire Response Program, the U.S. Forest Service's Santa Fe Hotshots and volunteers from several local fire stations had contained 30% of the Las Cocas Fire's perimeter Tuesday, according to nmfireinfo.com, a multi-agency fire information website.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. Monday south of Guadalupita near N.M. 434. It was estimated at 58 acres Tuesday afternoon, a little less than the 75 to 100 acres initially estimated by fire officials.

