Leave it to a game show to bring together city leaders, firefighters, social service groups and businesses.
Those groups teamed up against each other Thursday in a mock version of the television game show Jeopardy! to raise money for The Life Link, a Santa Fe nonprofit that works on behalf of the homeless and mentally ill.
In the end, the firefighting team — working together as a masked quartet during the virtual competition — was the most knowledgeable when it came to current events, women's history, behavioral health issues, animals and nature, and board games.
The goal was to solicit enough funds through donation pledges made during the show to renovate a donated 1985 recreational vehicle that The Life Link will use to bring its services to clients on the street, said Elizabeth Carovillano, who handles development and community outreach for the organization.
She said Life Link wants to renovate the mobile homeless outreach vehicle — which has only 40,000 miles on it — to include a portable shower, a washer and dryer, cabinets for food, computer access, and harm reduction services such as safe needle disposal and Narcan distribution.
"I grew up watching Jeopardy! and thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun to do Jeopardy! online?' " she said before the roughly 80-minute program started.
Jeopardy! has run almost continually since first debuting on television in the mid-1960s. Creator Merv Griffin always credited his then-wife, Julann Wright, with coming up with the concept in an era when game shows were at an ebb: Why not give contestants the answer and let them figure out the question?
The Life Link online version showcased the participants — including Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, Dr. David Gonzales of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Edward Archuleta of St. Elizabeth Shelter and fire Capt. Scott Ouderkirk — in Hollywood Squares-type boxes.
There was little time for sparring or quipping as participants were thrust into pondering an array of questions that weren't so easy to answer.
For example, did you know Elias Howe was awarded a patent for the sewing machine in 1846? Attorney Daniel Yohalem, who serves on the board of the Interfaith Community Shelter, got that answer before anyone else.
Or that the term "vapid" originally referred to a form of liquor and not your ex-boyfriend's less-than-stimulating personality? City Councilor Renee Villarreal got that one quickly.
The action was fast, the responses faster — less than the 30 seconds allocated to the real Jeopardy! contestants in many cases — and some 75 people watching the event pledged donations during the show, raising well over $10,000.
Sponsors also donated money in return for choosing question categories, such as "This Day in History."
Individually, City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta seemed to do, while Archuleta kept complaining, in comic fashion, that no matter how he responded, he kept ending up with "negative" points.
"The Russians have hacked in," he said.
Some of the participants whispered the answers aloud, forgetting that they were on the air and confusing others.
Now and then a bit of comedy occurred. At one point, host Paul Giroux told the contestants it wasn't his job to be smart, but to be funny.
Since Giroux had cracked no wisecracks up to that point, Webber asked him, "When does the funny part kick in?"
There were also some protests, which pretty much went nowhere, about not being credited for answering "hound" instead of "bloodhound" for one answer and whether "right to vote" was as valid as "the right to vote" with another answer.
But you could learn that the Wright Brothers manufactured bicycles as well as airplanes, that Guglielmo Giovanni Maria Marconi (that was his full name) sent the first radio signals across the Atlantic Ocean in 1901, and that the vast majority of people suffering from mental health issues fall into the 18-25 age range.
After the show ended, Carovillano said she was happy with the results.
"To bring our [community] leaders together was really special and quite memorable," she said. "We just really wanted to offer an experience of connection while also sharing about our mission, strengthening our community partnerships and raising funds for a really special program that’s going to make a big difference in the community health of our city."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.