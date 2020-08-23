Crews battling the Medio Fire north of Santa Fe have requested three more engines as they try to keep the flames in check.
The 2,300-acre fire is only 5 percent contained and has come within a mile and a half of Pacheco Canyon Road near Rio en Medio, prompting authorities to warn residents living on that road that they might have to evacuate if the flames come any closer.
Firefighters will begin clearing flammable debris along Forest Road 102 in the lower Pacheco Canyon.
"Their objective is to keep the fire from crossing this road, while also developing plans to prevent damage to structures if the fire were to move closer toward these areas," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.
