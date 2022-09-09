TAOS — A Taos surgeon who recently was fired from Holy Cross Medical Center is named in a civil complaint alleging malpractice.

A Taos County woman claims in the lawsuit Dr. William Dougherty was to perform an hourlong nasal surgery in late 2019 to correct “nasal obstruction problems” as well as “an elective cosmetic procedure on plaintiff’s nose at this surgery,” but “due to complications this portion of her surgery was canceled.”

The woman is suing both Holy Cross and Dougherty, accusing the doctor of performing a different surgery on her without discussing it beforehand.

A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

