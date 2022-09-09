TAOS — A Taos surgeon who recently was fired from Holy Cross Medical Center is named in a civil complaint alleging malpractice.
A Taos County woman claims in the lawsuit Dr. William Dougherty was to perform an hourlong nasal surgery in late 2019 to correct “nasal obstruction problems” as well as “an elective cosmetic procedure on plaintiff’s nose at this surgery,” but “due to complications this portion of her surgery was canceled.”
The woman is suing both Holy Cross and Dougherty, accusing the doctor of performing a different surgery on her without discussing it beforehand.
Instead of a bilateral submucosal inferior turbinectomy, the woman alleges, Dougherty performed a more invasive, four-hour nasal surgery — with poor results.
“Bilateral total inferior turbinectomy is an extreme, irreversible surgery that for a very long time has been known to directly cause a horribly poor outcome called ‘empty nose syndrome,’ ” the woman’s civil complaint states, adding she was subsequently diagnosed with empty nose syndrome, “a severe and permanent condition.”
Attorneys representing Dougherty and Holy Cross responded to the complaint with denials.
“If plaintiff was injured and damaged as alleged, which is specifically denied, the injuries and damages to her resulted from an unavoidable medical complication for which defendants may not be held responsible,” the defendants’ answer to the complaint states in part.
Outgoing Holy Cross CEO Bill Patten fired Dougherty this summer, drawing outcry from the surgeon’s patients. Patten and the Holy Cross board have declined to disclose the reason for the doctor’s firing.
Holy Cross administrators said last week the hospital is no longer providing Dougherty with malpractice insurance.
In late July, Taos Health Systems’ attorneys in the civil case withdrew their representation for Dougherty, citing a conflict of interest that arose when Dougherty was fired.
Incoming interim CEO James Kiser told The Taos News that Dougherty could still perform surgeries at Holy Cross. Orthopedic surgeons, for example, are not employed by the hospital, provide their own medical malpractice insurance “and thus have privileges to perform surgeries” at the hospital, he said.
Several of Dougherty’s colleagues believe he was terminated because of friction he caused by voicing his opinion about the quality of the hospital’s management — not the quality of his care.
Clayton Putney, a certified surgical first assist and surgical technologist, described Dougherty as sometimes being “obstinate and blunt” during a hospital board meeting.
Putney went on say Dougherty “has saved countless lives in this town” by performing emergency surgeries no other Holy Cross surgeon was able to perform or by intervening successfully in a patient’s treatment when other physicians were stumped.
Dougherty has said Patten fired him “for cause” but declined to state the reason for his termination.
Dougherty indicated last week he hopes “to remain a part of the medical community to serve the people of Taos” but declined to elaborate further.
Patten, who is retiring from Holy Cross next week, has said confidentiality rules prevent him from publicly disclosing the reason for the termination. Board President Paul Sands said Dougherty’s termination is “final.”
Patten and Sands did not respond to questions on the civil case.
