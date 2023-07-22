Almost immediately after Debra Garcia y Griego became Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs in 2019, Eric Blinman got his first taste of what he described as his former boss’s know-it-all attitude, he said.
Blinman, who served as director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies for 17 years until his firing in February, said the city of Santa Fe had an outstanding debt to the agency, and Garcia y Griego was confident she could collect it.
“She was fresh out of the city,” Blinman said, referring to Garcia y Griego’s previous job as director of the Santa Fe Arts Commission. “I tried to give her background that she could use as leverage with the city manager to arrange to have it paid, and she refused to allow me to accompany her to the meeting,” he said, adding Garcia y Griego failed to get the city to pay up.
Blinman said the next thing he knew, Garcia y Griego had given up on collecting the debt, basically ordering department staff to write it off.
“It was the first indication that I was dealing with someone who had this overwhelming sense of this correctness of her own perceptions.”
In other words, Blinman said, Garcia y Griego thinks she knows everything — a go-for-the-jugular accusation that comes as Blinman goes on the attack in the court of public opinion after filing a federal lawsuit against Garcia y Griego and others in May alleging he was the victim of age, gender and race discrimination.
In an op-ed submitted to The New Mexican, Blinman wrote he chose to come forward “in consultation with my attorney ... because silence around my firing threatens to hide the failures of leadership at the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) and to prolong damage to the staff, institutions, and missions of what is otherwise an exceptional resource for the people of New Mexico.”
‘Wonderful to work with’
Garcia y Griego declined a request for an interview “due to the pending litigation involving this personnel matter,” Department of Cultural Affairs spokesman Daniel Zillmann wrote in an email.
Asked about the city debt Blinman spoke of, Zillmann later wrote state agencies cannot “write off” debt under state law.
He also indicated the outstanding debt was due to the division’s failure to seek payment from the city in a timely manner.
“These invoices, which amounted to about $80,000, pre-date the current administration by two years,” he wrote. “Due to the division’s untimely invoicing and collections, DCA — in consultation with its auditor — had to categorize these as uncollectible amounts to ensure accurate financial statements.”
A city spokesperson did not return a message Friday afternoon seeking comment on the debt.
Blinman’s experience with Garcia y Griego — whose reappointment confirmation by the state Senate was sidelined during this year’s legislative session amid controversy over Blinman’s firing — stands in stark contrast to other division directors in the department.
“I’ve been in the public history field for 20 years, worked at a lot of different types of museums, from very large ones to small ones all over the country, and I will tell you that I have never had as much direct support, mentorship and collaboration as I have under the secretary’s leadership at DCA,” said Heather Reed, executive director of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.
Reed said Garcia y Griego fostered a spirit of teamwork even from the moment she was hired. She moved to Las Cruces in 2020.
“Before I even set foot in New Mexico — I was still in South Carolina — she was on the phone with me,” Reed said. “She appointed me a mentor, connected me with peers, and I was meeting with them, talking with them, before I even traveled across the country.”
Reed described Garcia y Griego as personable, calling her “real” and “one of us,” and said she knows employees by name.
“The secretary is regularly in Las Cruces, and my staff has pointed out multiple times that that is not something that has always happened under previous leadership,” she said. “In fact, the other day one of them said, ‘You know, I used to have to Google what DCA leadership looked like so I would recognize them when they walked in the door.’ And they go, ‘We don’t have to do that anymore because she knows my name.’ ”
State Librarian Eli Guinnee had only positive things to say about Garcia y Griego, too.
“She’s wonderful to work with,” he said. “My experience is that she’s a very good administrator. She really focuses on the foundations and the fundamentals, but she’s also very creative and extremely collaborative. Like me, she is very purpose-driven.”
From the start, he said, Garcia y Griego has focused on doing work that benefits the lives of all New Mexicans.
“She definitely provides strong leadership, but I’ve never experienced it as being ego-driven,” he said. “She’s very collaborative, very communicative, very accessible, so my experience since I’ve been working with her for the last four years is that she loves to bring people together, ask their opinions.”
Mark White, executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art, echoed the sentiment.
“She’s always been willing to talk through complicated issues with me, to talk through aspects of my vision for the museum and how that might take shape, what the possible ramifications might be,” he said. “So in that respect, I think I’ve always had her ear, and I’ve always had her support.”
White described Garcia y Griego’s leadership as “very decisive” but not authoritarian. “I have never encountered a situation where it was her way or the highway,” he said.
“I think she has provided strong leadership for the Department of Cultural Affairs,” White added. “She has tried to make it a cohesive department, making decisions that were not always popular decisions but were necessary decisions, and I think that is the true mark of leadership.”
Firing triggers backlash
Garcia y Griego’s decision to send Blinman packing proved highly unpopular in some circles.
During the legislative session, a time when the state Senate considers confirmations of Cabinet secretaries, more than 100 historians, artists, museum professionals, archaeologists, librarians and others sent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham a letter asking her to withdraw Garcia y Griego’s nomination. The governor refused.
While Reed, Guinnee and White raved about Garcia y Griego, Blinman’s firing exposed factions within the department.
Searchlight New Mexico earlier this year interviewed more than 20 current and former staff members, donors and board members of the Department of Cultural Affairs who “all described a culture of retaliation and micromanagement under the leadership of Garcia y Griego,” the news organization reported.
Blinman said in an interview Garcia y Griego’s two hallmarks have been an overriding faith in the accuracy of her perceptions of situations and in the absolute correctness of her decisions.
He said his problems with Garcia y Griego took root when she “refused” to allow him to fill a vacant deputy secretary position, prompting him to file a human resources complaint alleging she had created a hostile workplace environment for him as a division director.
“I was doing my job, the deputy secretary’s job and the finance person’s job,” he said. “Every weekend just about and every holiday just about, I was working, and she still refused to let me hire the replacement.”
In his lawsuit, Blinman speculates Garcia y Griego intended to “deprive him [of] the competent employees and necessary tools to enable him to effectively perform his job duties,” which would “provide her with the pretext she wanted, and needed” to fire him.
After he filed his first complaint alleging a hostile work environment, Blinman told Cultural Affairs Human Resources Director Ken Lucero “in confidence” that he’d heard a rumor Garcia y Griego was having an affair with a subordinate, his lawsuit says. Garcia y Griego responded by initiating a “performance development plan” that accused Blinman of “slandering, ridiculing, or maligning” her and “her paramour,” the suit alleges.
While working beneath the floorboards of the Palace of the Governors on Feb. 13, Blinman was summoned to the office of Deputy Secretary Michelle Gallagher Roberts and fired, he said.
Blinman said Garcia y Griego “sabotaged the financial stability and functional stability” of the state Office of Archaeological Studies because she didn’t allow him to coach his replacement to ensure a smooth transition.
“I was told by the interim directors that they did not want my advice under orders from the Cabinet secretary, they could not accept my advice and they could not ask me questions,” he said. “Everything was just sort of dumped on the floor.”
Blinman accused Garcia y Griego of handling the situation poorly, putting her own interests ahead of the department’s.
“The mission of the office shouldn’t be put through this, but it’s all based on this idea that the Cabinet secretary wants things to be punitive,” he said. “She basically wants to create a reality that recapitulates her internal justifications for the firing.”
‘Stupid political crap’
Blinman, who had worked in state government nearly 35 years, said he was ready to retire.
“The only thing that was keeping me from retiring was that I did not have a trained administration to take over for me,” he said.
Asked why he didn’t have a succession plan, Blinman said he did.
His former deputy director, Susan Stinson, whom he envisioned stepping into the role of director when he left, was forced to resign over a health issue as well as having to care for her mother, he said.
“That was the resignation that I tried to get replaced in 2021,” he said. “I had found another woman. Ph.D. Experience within the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. Experience within the park service. Skilled archaeologist. Plenty of administrative experience. No desire to run out in the field and be Indiana Jones. She wanted to be stationed in one place so she could raise her daughter, and that was the person I was denied permission to hire.”
Blinman estimates it would have taken a year to train someone to take over his job, or “fully mentor” a deputy into the role.
Garcia y Griego said last month the office is now operating under interim co-directors: Michelle Ensey, who is the state archaeologist and deputy state historic preservation officer, and Matt Barbour, deputy director of the New Mexico Historic Sites Division.
Since his firing, Blinman said the National Park Service has “inquired to see if I would be willing to work,” but he said he doesn’t want to work full time.
“Frankly, the greatest good that I can do for the people of New Mexico is if I’m allowed back in to clean up all of those loose ends that are sitting around the [Office of Archaeological Studies], not work with some new organization,” he said.
Asked about the likelihood of that happening, Blinman said he honestly didn’t know.
“I mean, the governor has turned an absolute deaf ear to public sentiment and to the press, obviously,” he said. “If the confirmation hearing [for Garcia y Griego] had been held as scheduled, the Cabinet secretary would not have been confirmed, and that’s the reason the governor pulled it. She didn’t want her friend to go down in flames. So, now the question is: If the [Senate] Rules Committee tries again to confirm Garcia y Griego, can we raise enough ruckus to influence that decision again?”
Blinman laughed when asked if he planned to enjoy his retirement.
“If my retirement means that my exile from the office that I committed 34 years of my life to is permanent, well, I can find other things to do,” he said.
“It’s not like there’s a lack of things to do at all,” he added. “The truth is I will die with unfinished projects, but I will have no regret at all for misspending my time except that I have to waste it on this stupid political crap. But then, given the realities, if it means we can shorten the potential period of damage that this Cabinet secretary can do to DCA, it’s a valid use of my time.”