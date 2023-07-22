Almost immediately after Debra Garcia y Griego became Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs in 2019, Eric Blinman got his first taste of what he described as his former boss’s know-it-all attitude, he said.

Blinman, who served as director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies for 17 years until his firing in February, said the city of Santa Fe had an outstanding debt to the agency, and Garcia y Griego was confident she could collect it.

“She was fresh out of the city,” Blinman said, referring to Garcia y Griego’s previous job as director of the Santa Fe Arts Commission. “I tried to give her background that she could use as leverage with the city manager to arrange to have it paid, and she refused to allow me to accompany her to the meeting,” he said, adding Garcia y Griego failed to get the city to pay up.

