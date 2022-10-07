A former Hertz car rental employee is wanted by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office after being accused of following and causing damage to his supervisor's car Thursday. 

The road rage incident occurred the same day Luke Martinez, 24, was fired from his job.

The supervisor told the responding deputy he fired Martinez Thursday morning, but did not provide a reason for his termination. According to an incident report, the victim told deputies Martinez was upset and said he would be hearing from his lawyer.

Popular in the Community