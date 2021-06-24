Cliff and Debra Gilmore packed up their life in Washington state in late 2020 and moved their family to Santa Fe County with hopes of making an impact through their new high-level jobs at New Mexico's child welfare agency.
Several months later, the couple say in a lawsuit filed this week against the Children, Youth and Families Department, they were fired on the same day because of "poor — but unrelated — job performances."
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the state's First Judicial District Court under the New Mexico Whistlebower Protection Act, alleges the Gilmores faced retaliation and ultimately were terminated after raising concerns to Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock, who is named as a defendant, and Deputy Secretary Terry Locke.
The complaint details a range of issues they raised to their bosses, from hiring and promotion practices to the use of a secret messaging app and problems with implementation of a multimillion-dollar data system.
The Gilmores are seeking reinstatement to their positions at CYFD and double back pay, as well as compensatory damages, emotional distress damages, attorney's fees and other court costs, the complaint says.
Asked to comment on the couple's allegations, Charlie Moore-Pabst, a spokesman for the Children, Youth and Families Department, wrote in an email: "While CYFD appreciates the opportunity to clarify misinformation, CYFD cannot discuss personal personnel matters or threatened litigation.”
A big point of contention for both Cliff and Debra Gilmore, the couple said in a recent interview, was the agency's use of the communication app Signal, which allowed workers to exchange encrypted messages and set them to delete automatically, potentially erasing public records.
Long before the practice made headlines statewide and Blalock subsequently announced the agency had stopped using the app, the Gilmores had raised concerns. They said they had warned Blalock and others the secret messages would hinder the agency's goal of increasing transparency.
According to the lawsuit, the Gilmores believe a person at a nonprofit that provides support to foster youth initially informed a reporter at Searchlight New Mexico about CYFD's use of Signal.
When the journalist reached out to Cliff Gilmore, who served as the agency's public affairs officer, the couple's complaint says, Gilmore forwarded messages to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's communications chief, Tripp Stelnicki.
Stelnicki's response implied he believed Gilmore had leaked the information to the journalist, the suit says.
"It’s the kind of thing no one would have any way of knowing anything about unless someone, like an employee who has gone well out of his way to make clear he is wildly disgruntled, told him about it," Stelnicki said in the email, according to the complaint. "I wonder if that’s the case."
"Despite Blalock’s claims that use of Signal had been 'carefully vetted' by attorneys," the complaint says, "Stelnicki’s email to Cliff clearly demonstrated that Defendants intended on keeping the use of Signal from the public."
Stelnicki wrote in an email the complaint lays out "pretty clearly that he did in fact do exactly what I suspected he had done."
Stelnicki denied his email to Gilmore showed an intent to shield the use of Signal from the public. "The only thing I intended to demonstrate with that email was my low opinion of him," Stelnicki wrote.
Cliff Gilmore started his as job in November 2020. With 20 years of experience as a specialist in military public affairs for the Marine Corps, he was a strong candidate for the job, he said in the interview.
After retiring from the Marines, he worked as director of communications for an energy nonprofit before becoming CEO of North of Center, a consulting company focused on leadership development.
Debra Gilmore, who had three decades of experience in government work, nonprofits and child welfare, said in the interview she was eager to serve as director of CYFD's new Office of Children’s Rights. She started in late December.
At 11:30 a.m. May 6, Debra and Cliff Gilmore both received notice of their terminations.
“I am comfortable saying it was one of the most tightly coordinated things I saw from them by far,” Cliff Gilmore said of CYFD officials. “It was incredibly deliberate. It was so precise.”
Cliff Gilmore was fired in a Zoom meeting. When his wife could not attend an 11:30 meeting scheduled for her, she was sent an email with a letter of termination.
“[Debra] was surprised that she was fired. I wasn’t surprised that I was,” Cliff Gilmore said.
Within minutes, the Gilmores said, two men arrived at their home to collect state-owned equipment.
Cliff Gilmore said he never expected such a short stint with CYFD. His goal was to improve transparency at the agency and a relationship with the community that had long been rocky.
“When I was interviewed, they confirmed what I’d picked up through reading the press, which was that there was sort of a credibility and reputation problem, a real public trust challenge that needed to be dealt with,” he said.
While the job began well, he said, he sensed a shift in January, as the legislative session was getting underway.
“The secretary expressed he wasn’t happy with the work being done on moving forward and building support for three different bills that he wanted to get through,” Gilmore said. “... I reminded him that when I had come aboard in November, I had actually asked in a meeting with him, ‘What’s our legislative plan?’ "
That conversation went poorly, he said, and he was left wondering where he stood.
Two weeks later, Gilmore said, Blalock told him he had been performing poorly and was not focusing on top-priority tasks.
He said he did what he had done in Afghanistan, Iraq and other places where he was stationed as a public affairs liaison for the Marines — he came up with a plan.
His long-term communication plan for the agency included podcast episodes, a series of videos highlighting employees and coverage of notable events.
Blalock approved his initial blueprints, Gilmore said, but when he rolled out the first drafts of the plan, he was told he was way off base.
He felt his position had shifted away from a mission of improving the agency's relationship with the community over time to one of getting immediate positive media coverage, he said. But there were no plans for achieving this.
Gilmore said he also faced negative reactions from his bosses when he questioned what he considered hiring interference by Blalock and Locke. He saw it as an ethical issue.
He filed a retaliation complaint with the Governor’s Office and received a response more than two weeks later — just days before he was fired.
Debra Gilmore said she also struggled to navigate the expectations of her job. She was hired to develop the Office of Children’s Rights from the ground up and was told it was one of the governor’s top priorities.
She began to raise concerns about a contracted worker's supervisory role over employees in her office but said her concerns were dismissed.
She received a letter reprimanding her about her work behavior, she said.
Debra Gilmore also said the agency dismissed her concerns about the development of a Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System.
The data system is a tool used by state agencies around the country to allow social workers, foster families and officials to access various types of information in a child welfare case.
CYFD started developing the information system in 2017, but it was “re-conceptualized” in 2019, according to a report from the department. Debra Gilmore became a project manager for the system but said the team had no real scope of it, even two years in.
According to the lawsuit, the team didn't have a plan for how it would meet federal requirements.
The information system, projected to cost nearly $45 million, is still in its first phase of implementation, according to a report from the Legislative Finance Committee. As of April, $5.6 million had been spent. The legislative report said the project was not on track to meet its year-end target.
Cliff Gilmore said he told Locke during a meeting that the project seemed to be "a train wreck waiting to happen."
During a phone later, the suit says, Locke told Gilmore it had been “a terrible meeting, really terrible. ... You made it sound like we don’t know what we are doing.”
First hand “fact based” knowledge here ..... CYFD has been incompetent and corrupt for some time now. I warn any and all Social Workers to avoid employment with this agency - you will regret it, most have that I personally know.
