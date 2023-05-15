A fire that ignited in a garage quickly engulfed a house in flames Saturday in Chimayó, forcing the family to evacuate as crews fought the blaze into the night.
The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded at 7:40 p.m. and teamed up with Chimayó volunteer firefighters to battle the house fire in this historic village.
The house, located off County Road 96, was heavily damaged.
"The fire had a head start on them [crews] by the time they got there," said Tom Conklin, deputy state fire marshal. "They had a good response time, from what I understand."
County fire engines arrived in 12 minutes, a speedy response for a rural area, Conklin said.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated, Conklin said.
Fire in this community is a sensitive issue. In February, a blaze destroyed the village's post office, leaving residents with no convenient place to send and receive mail.
And in December 2021, two girls died from smoke inhalation from a house fire in the Plaza del Cerro neighborhood.
In Saturday's fire, the family was able to escape with their dogs and cats, unharmed, Conklin said. He praised firefighters' efforts to prevent the flames from spreading to the surrounding area, where a wildfire could start.
"They contained it to that one residence," Conklin said. "It didn't spread anywhere else out there."