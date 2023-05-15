A fire that ignited in a garage quickly engulfed a house in flames Saturday in Chimayó, forcing the family to evacuate as crews fought the blaze into the night. 

The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded at 7:40 p.m. and teamed up with Chimayó volunteer firefighters to battle the house fire in this historic village.

The house, located off County Road 96, was heavily damaged. 

Recommended for you