A fire of unknown size has been spotted in the Santa Fe National Forest east of Chimayó, forest officials said.
The fire was reported Monday about 4 p.m. after smoke was spotted near Borrego Mesa, said Chantel Herrick, an assistant public affairs officer with the Santa Fe National Forest.
She said crews were in route to the location, but as of late afternoon could not provide more details.
The Borrego Mesa area has a variety of trails and a campground and is often seen as a gateway into the Pecos Wilderness, but it was not known if the fire threatened those locations.
Monsoon rains had lessened the fire danger in many New Mexico forests, though extreme drought conditions exist in many areas and temperatures have risen in recent days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.