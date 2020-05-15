New Mexico forestry officials enacted stringent statewide fire restrictions this week to lower risks of human-caused blazes and lessen the spread of COVID-19 among firefighting crews.
National forests in Northern New Mexico, already under Stage 1 fire restrictions, announced the heightened rules will take effect Wednesday.
The new restrictions come as officials prepare for rising fire danger, with grasslands and forests drying out and more people getting outdoors to enjoy spring.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, conditions across the northern regions ranged from abnormally dry to severe drought as of Thursday, the most recent data available. A small area in the far northern reaches of Taos and Colfax counties was in extreme drought. Most of the southern areas of the state were in normal conditions.
The State Forestry Division on Wednesday announced a ban on fireworks, campfires, smoking outdoors, gas flaring and conducting open burns. The ban does not apply on municipal, federal or tribal lands.
Guidelines for COVID-19 prevention are in place for firefighting personnel.
"To have an outbreak happen within a firefighting crew, no matter what the size, would be detrimental to the amount of resources that we have available," Forestry Division spokeswoman Wendy Mason said. "While we are following the COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the governor and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] ... there's always a chance that the more fires we have, the more exposure is possible."
No Forestry Division employees had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, Mason said.
There are exceptions to the new restrictions. People can smoke in buildings and in their vehicles. Cooking and heating devices that use gas or propane are permitted in certain camping areas where equipment is away from vegetation and close to a water source.
While state, city and county officials said they anticipate an average fire season, they warned the outlook could change depending on rainfall and other weather conditions.
One thing is certain: It will be dry and hot, said Greg Gallegos, wildland superintendent of the Santa Fe Fire Department. While most of the calls the department responds to are for emergency medical services, he said, brush fires also increase this time of year.
"The city has a lot of grasses, a lot of fine fuel that is really [prone] to ignition ... and the chance of brush fires is high," Gallegos said.
A brush fire started in an open field May 8 in the Agua Fría area and threatened homes, he added.
Santa Fe County Wildland Capt. Mike Feulner, said the COVID-19 pandemic presents a new set of problems if a fire spreads to homes. In the case of an evacuation, Feulner said, there must be shelter facilities available where people can follow social distancing practices and other guidelines to prevent the spread of the illness.
The county fire department has a crew of nine people who are working split shifts seven days a week to limit their exposure to others, he said. Medical calls take more time due to a decontamination process to protect patients and responders.
"What it does is put a heavier burden on us," Feulner said.
A fire, he added, would increase the risks to crews.
While people are spending more time at their homes, Feulner said, they can use it to clean gutters and clear dried vegetation to reduce fire risks.
He also encouraged people to register for the county's Smart911 program, which provides logistical and medical information about each property and household, including pets, to aid emergency response crews.
The county banned open fires last month.
While open burning is never allowed within city limits, Gallegos said the City Council will consider a measure to increase fire restrictions.
The proposed measure, introduced by Councilor Chris Rivera, would restrict the sale and use of certain types of fireworks, including aerial devices such as roman candles, missiles and rockets as well as firecrackers. The measure would ban the use of any fireworks on lands with timber, brush or native grasses.
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe, Carson and Cibola national forests will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions next week, which prohibit campfires, stove fires, smoking, welding, using a torch with an open flame and driving off designated roads. Propane stoves and lanterns will still be permitted.
Operating a chain saw and other equipment with an internal combustion engine is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the forests, although firewood permit-holders can continue to collect wood during those hours.
National forest officials expressed concerns earlier this month about overcrowded day-use areas, lack of social distancing at campsites and abandoned campfires.
"We understand why people are desperate for outdoor recreation right now," Santa Fe National Forest Supervisor James Melonas said in statement, "but we are also very mindful of current fire indices and drought conditions on the forest.”
