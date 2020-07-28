Officials say recent rains and higher humidity have made it possible to lift Stage 2 fire restrictions at Bandelier National Monument, Fort Union National Monument, Pecos National Historical Park and Valles Caldera National Preserve.
The restrictions will be lifted at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Valles Caldera National Preserve Superintendent Jorge Silva-Banuelos cautioned visitors to take appropriate precautions, noting much of New Mexico remains in drought conditions.
