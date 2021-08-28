A fire broke out Friday near Pacheco Canyon north of Santa Fe, burning less than 1 acre before firefighters put it out Saturday.
The blaze was caused by a lightning strike, said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for Santa Fe National Forest.
The fire was south of Forest Road 102, not far from the Medio Fire, which burned more than 4,000 acres from the Rio Nambe to Pacheco Canyon last year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I saw a small smoke plume around noon today driving back from Los Alamos. No wind, smoke curling straight up. Looked pretty small at least then. I wonder if it was a lightning strike.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.