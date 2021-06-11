A fire ignited Friday in the Pecos Wilderness and had burned more than 100 acres as of early afternoon, the National Forest Service reported.
The fire, northeast of Santa Fe, was reported as a plume of smoke before noon, said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest.
"We've got resources headed that way," Overton said early Friday afternoon. She said Forest Service trucks had been dispatched and air tankers were being called in.
The fire has been dubbed the Rincon Fire.
Fires this spring also have burned north of Cuba in the Santa Fe National Forest and in the Gila National Forest in Western New Mexico.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I saw that brewing up just as I was returning from a run to the hardware store. Was not a pretty sight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.