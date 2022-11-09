A commercial building under renovation at 220 Otero St. caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The construction project at the site is hoping to turn the McKee Office Building into an inn, according to previous reporting

Santa Fe Fire Department Assistant Chief Sten Johnson said the fire started at about 12:40 p.m. Fire department Chief Brian Moya said law enforcement activity in the area is, “a joint effort between [SF]PD and fire.”

