Fire officials said the approach of monsoons into the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire zone later this week will bring some welcome relief to a 500-square-mile area that has seen all too little moisture for many months. But in places where the 2 1/2-month blaze denuded canyons and valleys, there are concerns heavy rain could create debris flow and significant flooding.
The fire grew to 336,638 acres Thursday, driven by the week's double whammy of high temps and low humidity. But a moisture flow from the Gulf of Mexico portends rain this weekend, and with it, worries.
"The problem have right now is we don't have enough precipitation," said operations section chief Jayson Coil. "We get a lot of precipitation, well, we have another problem."
Coil said firefighters face three major challenges: the fire south of Angostura in Taos County, the stubborn and still-potent blaze facing the eastern edge of the Pecos Wilderness and what he called "reburn" potential in the southern end of the fire.
Reburn, he said, was unburned pine needles and other flammable fuels that ignite again when a nearby fire gets hot again.
But he emphasized the threat of flooding in a heavily burned area should be residents' greatest concern going forward.
"I would submit for everyone listening that the consequence of that [flooding] is greater than the consequence of the problems that I said we’re worried about today," he said in a daily briefing Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Midnight Fire in Rio Arriba County grew to 4,919 acres with 16 percent containment. Thursday's high winds could stretch containment lines, though officials said they are hopeful they will hold until the rain arrives. More than 404 people are assigned to the incident.