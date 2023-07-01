Forestry and fire prevention experts are asking New Mexicans to leave the fireworks to professionals this Fourth of July.

A fireworks ban was not warranted this year due to, among other factors, a forecast of increased moisture during the holiday weekend in Central and Northern New Mexico, Santa Fe County spokeswoman Olivia Romo said in a statement Thursday on behalf of the county fire department.

“However, it is highly recommended that Santa Fe County residents and visitors seek out professionally produced public displays or some other means to celebrate our nation’s independence,” the statement said.

