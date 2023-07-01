Rotary volunteer Tim Langley helps move pancake mix out of storage Friday in the Santa Fe Hilton. Pancakes on the Plaza kickoff the annual Fourth of July celebrations in Santa Fe which wrap up with fireworks from the Kiwanis Club.
Rotary volunteer Steve Ferree helps move some 2,300 pounds of pancake mix out of storage Friday in the Santa Fe Hilton pantry in preparation for work, which starts Monday, for the annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast Tuesday on the Plaza.
Forestry and fire prevention experts are asking New Mexicans to leave the fireworks to professionals this Fourth of July.
A fireworks ban was not warranted this year due to, among other factors, a forecast of increased moisture during the holiday weekend in Central and Northern New Mexico, Santa Fe County spokeswoman Olivia Romo said in a statement Thursday on behalf of the county fire department.
“However, it is highly recommended that Santa Fe County residents and visitors seek out professionally produced public displays or some other means to celebrate our nation’s independence,” the statement said.
The state Forestry Division and the Forest Stewards Guild also sent out news releases leading up to Independence Day urging extreme caution when celebrating Independence Day during wildfire season.
While the 2023 wildfire season has been “pretty quiet on the whole,” the impact of blazes like last year’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire have not been forgotten, said George Ducker, state wildfire prevention and communications coordinator.
“I’d like to think that last year’s fires all across the state are still in the back of everyone’s minds,” Ducker said.
New Mexico has experienced about the same number of “fire starts” this year as in 2022, but with far fewer acres burned.
The state fire information website nmfireinfo.co listed no fire restrictions Saturday afternoon, but Ducker said parts of New Mexico are still experiencing a drought, and it takes just one ignition point to start a substantial wildfire.
“I think that we’re all just trying to band together and just keep reminding everybody that, you know, one mistake can create huge tragedy,” Ducker said.
Fireworks and exploding targets were already not allowed on BLM lands.
Fireworks safety expert James Fuller, who works for TNT Fireworks, said his company launches national safety campaigns every year to encourage people to honor precautions set forth by municipalities and to act responsibly when near fireworks.
He added, improper use of fireworks could lead to more restrictions.
“They’re so, so tied to our patriotism and our American history — we don’t want to lose that right. ... We felt it was important to redouble our efforts to make sure that we educate consumers, since they don’t use these products every day, on how to properly use them and how to make sure they do it in a way where they take some very simple precautions,” Fuller said.
The Santa Fe Fire Department will have extra firefighters working on the Fourth of July, including members of its bike medic teams and the wildland division, Assistant Chief Freddie Martinez said.
“We really do go above and beyond because we get a ton of small brush fires,” he said.
Martinez also advised Santa Feans to look at fireworks they are buying and see whether they are fitted with warning or caution labels. Those sold within city limits should all have the latter, and those with the former are illegal to use in city limits.
Martinez said people should not be fooled by recent rainstorms.
“Remember that if you’re outside, and it’s warm enough for your shirt to be dry from a water balloon fight, then it’s warm enough for the plants and the grass and the brush to be dry enough to start on fire,” he said.
Groups like the Rotary Club of Santa Fe and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe offer safer options for celebrating. The Rotarians will again host Pancakes on the Plaza on July 4 morning, while the Kiwanis Club will reprise its annual professional fireworks display that night at Santa Fe Place mall.
“We do have a lot of things going on, but things have come to a nice kind of a landing, and I think we’re going to have a good pancakes [on the Plaza],” Rotary Club organizing committee chairman Tim Langley said.
He said the club received about $120,000 in sponsorship pledges for last year’s Pancakes on the Plaza event and has already surpassed that number this year.
“We have pledges that are totaling almost $160,000 this year, and we’ve got [$150,000] in hand,” Langley said. “Santa Fe has stepped up to inflation, and they’ve done what they promised they were going to do in short order.”
Ray Sandoval, a longtime member of the local Kiwanis Club and organizer for its Fourth of July Celebration at the Santa Fe Place mall, said he and Mayor Alan Webber will pass out glow sticks and miniature flags to kids attending this year’s event.
It’s “definitely my favorite memory of the events,” Sandoval said.
This year’s fireworks show will be a traditional, bombastic 15-minute affair.
“It may sound counterintuitive ... but having these big firework shows actually decreases the amount ... people have to feel like they have to go out and do it on their own,” Sandoval said.