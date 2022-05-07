Sen. Martin Heinrich and his team visited evacuees from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fire on Saturday to offer assistance to New Mexicans in need.
Heinrich met with evacuees and volunteers staying at the Glorieta Adventure Camps and the Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas, NM. Him and his team offered direct assistance to those affected by the fires by helping them navigate the process of enrolling for benefits.
His visit came after President Joe Biden declared the wildfires an emergency on Wednesday, allowing federal funds to be directed to the state.
"There's a whole series of financial assistance measures that become available once a federal emergency is declared. Part of that process, people have to get in the system," Heinrich said.
A system that some evacuees have been struggling to access.
Firefighters battling blazes in both the Sangre de Cristos and the Jemez Mountains in Northern New Mexico braced Saturday for what fire and weather officials described as "unprecedented" and "historic" weather conditions that could push the growing wildfires much farther.
The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire burning between the Mora and Cleveland area to the north and Las Vegas, N.M., to the south has spread to more than 170,000 acres, according to morning estimates, and remains 21 percent contained.
The number of personnel assigned to the fire has increased to 1,422, and officials expect additional fire engines and bulldozers to join the fight this weekend.
Incident Cmdr. Dave Bales said in an early afternoon briefing crews have been on the ground, "one foot in the black, one foot in the green," over the last couple of days to build protections around homes and other infrastructure, with milder than expected winds.
"Today is the turn of the weather for us," Bales said.
With heavy winds in the forecast for the next six days or so, crews are preparing for the possibility of spot fires that could grow into new blazes, especially without the aid of aircraft dropping water and fire retardant as gusts intensify.
The Cerro Pelado Fire near Jemez Springs, which has grown to nearly 35,000 acres, remains just 11 percent contained and has edged north into the Valles Caldera National Preserve.
More than 800 personnel are fighting to contain the fire, but meteorologist Scott Stearns and fire behavior analyst Robert Burnside warned of significant growth in days to come, with gusts of up to 80 mph and near record high temperatures of nearly 80 degrees.
The eastern side of the fire, which remains about five miles from Los Alamos National Laboratory property and 10 miles from the community of Los Alamos, is most at risk for growth, Burnside said.
He added, "Expect very high rates of spread" if smoldering debris pushed by winds ignites spot fires.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.