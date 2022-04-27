Las Vegas, N.M. — The state’s largest wildfire has destroyed more than 200 structures, including homes, in areas northwest of foretelling a long and painful recovery for affected communities.
The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire tore through areas in San Miguel and Mora counties after the two wildfires merged into an enormous blaze late last week, wreaking widespread damage on communities and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.
A letup in the winds and damper weather helped crews to make headway Monday in combating the fire, which has charred 61,470 acres as of Wednesday and is about 20 percent contained.
It also gave the San Miguel County officials a chance to assess destruction in the burned areas and begin identifying who lost their homes.
“It’s a process that’s going to take us a few days, but the ones that we have identified ... we are going to start notifying today,” County Manager Joy Ansley said Wednesday.
More than 800 structures were assessed in the fire area. Some were untouched, some had varying degrees of damage, and some were destroyed.
Ansley said she thinks the sheriff’s team examined most of the structures affected so far. Neighboring Mora County hasn’t begun assessments, so it’s unknown whether any structures were damaged or destroyed there, she said.
Mora County officials couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
Winds picked up Wednesday as a storm system passed through in the afternoon, grounding helicopters and planes that drop water on the flames and bringing the threat of lightning that could spark more fires.
“Aerial resources don’t put out the fire, but they are a very big help to the people on the ground,” said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest. “In addition to things like water drops [and] retardant drops, they also do scouting. They can let people know kind of what the fire looks like from up above.”
Four airplanes and six helicopters made continual runs through Tuesday, dropping water they had scooped from Lake Isabel.
The aerial crews are part of the 910 personnel at the site, a number that is expected to grow even more as the fire persists, said Mike Johnson, a spokesman for the regional incident management team overseeing the fire.
The progress crews made Tuesday during calmer conditions was paying off Wednesday as the winds strengthened, Johnson said, calling it an encouraging sign.
“The wind that’s out there now is pushing on fire lines, and they’re holding,” Johnson said. “So that’s confidence in what work has been done in the last few days.”
Crews also use sprinkler systems with generator-powered pumps to douse structures that are near the fire, Johnson said. It makes the structures less flammable, and the evaporated water creates more humidity that dampens the flames, he said.
Because this fire ignited so early — almost two months before the typical start of wildfire season — the Southwest management team is having to bring in help from Oregon, Washington and California, Johnson said.
Farther north, the Cooks Peak Fire had burned 55,172 acres by Wednesday and was 33 percent contained. Evacuation orders remained in place for affected communities in Colfax and Mora counties.
To the west, crews managed to keep the Cerro Pelado Fire east of Jemez Springs to 5,900 acres, although it is still considered uncontained.
Firefighters improved lines on the northern side of the fire to protect the evacuated Sierra de Los Pinos and Cochiti Mesa communities, according to a government fire information webpage. On the southwest side of the fire, firefighters strengthened roads that will act as fire lines, both with bulldozers and by hand.
Air tankers dropped retardant on the east side of the fire. Firefighters observed lines in place are effectively holding the fire under current conditions.
Forest Service officials have barred the public from entering the area bordered by N.M. 4 on the west, Valles Caldera National Preserve to the north, Bandelier National Monument to the east, and Zia and Santo Domingo pueblos to the south.
Meanwhile, officials worry the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire, reportedly still the largest wildfire in the country, could do more damage, especially when winds intensify in the next couple of days.
“It’s not over yet,” San Miguel County Commissioner Harold Garcia said.” We’re not in the recovery stage of it. It’s still burning.”
Ansley said the fire has dragged on for so long that county officials have to think about recovery while crews are still battling the blaze.
“It’s exhausting,” she said. “Our team hasn’t had a day off since it started. Our deputies have been manning roadblocks. Everyone is worn out.”