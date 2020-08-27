Officials have determined lightning sparked the Medio Fire in the hills east of Tesuque, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team announced Thursday.
The fire is 21 percent contained and has burned 2,939 acres.
Smoke from the fire was first spotted Aug. 17, and there are now more than 260 firefighters and other personnel assigned to battling the blaze.
Crews will use aerial and hand ignitions over the next several days to continue burnout operations, the management team said in a news release.
Several Hotshot crews were also able to connect a fire line on the western side of the fire Wednesday. This, combined with the burnout operations, "has substantially reduced risk to homeowners along Forest Road 102," the news release said.
Wednesday's weather conditions forced a halt to aerial operations, but those were expected to resume Thursday.
The fire is expected to keep moving east toward the 2011 Pacheco Fire burn scar, where crews anticipate it will burn out due to lack of fuel.
In addition, fire officials said the Caja Fire southwest of Santa Fe now is at 70 percent containment. They reported low fire activity and little visible smoke. The fire, caused by lightning, is located on Colorado Peak on the Caja del Rio Plateau. It has burned 158 acres.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.