A Saturday night fire at a construction site just south of Capital High School is reported to have destroyed $120,000 worth of materials.
A passerby reported the fire to police just before 10 p.m., according to a Santa Fe Police Department report. Santa Fe Fire Department fire inspector Geronimo Griego said the incident remains under investigation.
Santa Fe Police Capt. Anthony Tapia previously said it appears as if an accelerant may have been used to start the fire, which burned 18 rolls of artificial turf and 10 bags of base course.
The materials belonged to the company Lone Mountain Contracting, Inc., which has a $3 million contract with the school, Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman David Carl wrote in an email Monday.
Other items were damaged, but Carl did not provide specifics.
The company's insurance will cover the damages, but the school now anticipates a four- to- six-week delay for completing the project, Carl wrote.
Tapia said the school is currently upgrading its baseball field and is moving the location of its softball field.
