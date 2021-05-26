The State Fire Marshal's Office wants assistance in solving numerous wildland fires that have been set in bosque areas of Valencia County.
Arson is suspected in the 18 blazes under investigation, which began appearing in March, the office said Wednesday in a news release.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it's working with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, Valencia County Fire Department and New Mexico State Police in the investigation in the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.
These fires have caused damage to the natural habitat, killed and injured wildlife and endangered the lives of people who use the area for recreation, according to the news release. Further, some homeless people use the bosque area as a refuge, and their lives have been put at risk by the fires, the office said.
The fires also have the potential to burn out of control, the office said, and spread into residential and business areas amid an unprecedented drought across the state and region.
Drought conditions make fire suppression especially difficult, the office said. The fires have cost more than $75,000 to fight, including the deployment of helicopters, the news release said.
Investigators said they are "diligently tracking several arsonists within the area."
The State Fire Marshal's Office asked for help Wednesday in identifying the people involved. The office asked people with information to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office at 505-827-8080.
