TAOS — In a mountainous area outside Taos, the state's largest wildfire has seared its destructive power into the once majestic landscape.
Blackened trees stretch over a ridge the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire had set ablaze.
Fir trees that had meshed into lush, forested hills have become masses of leafless, ashy skeletons.
What at times has seemed an unstoppable force in recent days has met its match in fire crews whose ranks have swelled to almost 3,000 personnel. The crews are attacking the nearly 486-square-mile monster from multiple directions in a day and night battle to box it in. While the eastern side of the fire is nearly fully contained, areas remain active to the north, west and southwest.
One fire manager believes crews might finally have victory within their grasp — with one caveat: The weather must remain mostly in their favor.
"It's my hope and my vision that we have turned a corner on this," said Ralph Lucas, an operations section chief with an incident management team deployed to fight the fire. "I wanted our team to get around the top of this fire, and Mother Nature has give us an opportunity to do that."
Lucas was referring to the abating winds and cooling temperatures over the past several days, with Tuesday being the coldest day in the fire zone — with increased humidity and some rain and even snow — since two wildfires merged more than a month ago in the mountains east of Las Vegas, N.M. The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire now stretches from south of Las Vegas in San Miguel County to north of Guadalupita in Mora County, and west to Angostura in Taos County.
Lucas cautioned he can't offer any guarantees on when the far-flung fire will be contained. But he said if they get four or five more days of favorable weather, they stand a solid chance of halting the fire's northward progress for good in two weeks.
The fire could still spread west, he said, adding fully containing it could be weeks, even months, away and will require a decent monsoon season to fully tame it before August.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire had burned more than 311,000 acres by Tuesday, with a perimeter stretching for about 634 miles, and was 42 percent contained. Officials said in an evening briefing they weren't able to fly an infrared plane late Monday night to get an exact measure on the fire due to thunderstorms and they were expecting similar conditions Tuesday night. They said they expected to see little growth when they were able to get an accurate acreage update.
Fire behavior analyst Stuart Turner said in the briefing drier days are coming this week, which could allow larger fuel sources that have been holding heat to kindle finer fuels on the ground or lead to torching of trees with smolder fuels beneath them.
He predicted more smoke in coming days and even the possibility of a column of smoke building in the southwestern area of the fire between two fingers of fire that have stretched west toward Pecos Canyon between Barillas Peak and Bull Creek.
Wind speeds will pick up, Turner said, leading to critical fire weather Friday and into the weekend, but they are expected to come from north-northwest, pushing most of the flames back toward burned areas.
Some areas within the fire's interior that have calmed in recent days also could become active again, he warned.
Jayson Coil, another operations section chief, said three main threats remain for fire crews in the state's extreme drought conditions: duff, often a combination of twigs and leaves covering the ground, which can continue to smolder and then rekindle a blaze; dead logs, which can burn slowly for days; and dry roots, which can burn underground and cause a fire to erupt in a new spot when it resurfaces.
Lucas said they've expanded defensive lines to prevent the fire from making any big leaps toward communities, even when the winds intensify.
There's nothing that can be done to combat a wildfire stoked by 60 mph gusts, like the ones that caused the fire to sprint 30,000 acres in one night, he said.
The scorched aftermath of the fire's wind-driven rampage can be viewed from a stretch of N.M. 518, near where flames jumped the road.
A sweeping mosaic of mountains and meadows is marred by burned forests that darken the hills like permanent shadows. Lucas waved a hand at it and estimated the fire torched the entire expanse within two days.
Flames engulfing trees created towering columns of fire as high as 300 feet. The flames spread to the road, as evidenced by the charred cans, bottles and other litter strewn across the edge of the scorched embankment.
The area around the road became a battlefield. Crews fought to keep the fire from moving north toward Chacon.
In a nearby valley, which now looks serene, teams had fought to keep the fire, which had engulfed the top of a ridge, from threatening houses at the foot of the hill.
Lucas told of how a crew walked along the base, lighting backfires that stopped the fire from spreading down the slopes, saving the homes.
They also doused thousands of homes in the area, using sprinkler systems connected to giant, orange bags called pumpkins, which can hold up to 10,000 gallons of water. Sometimes this method repels the fire and sometimes it does not, but it's much better than leaving the structures unprotected, he said.
Lucas is no stranger to huge fires. He said he was involving in fighting record-setting wildfires in California and Arizona.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is perhaps the most challenging fire he has encountered, he said, made so difficult to contain because of New Mexico's complex landscape, the prolonged drought conditions and the extraordinary winds.
Lucas said his objective when he came in two weeks ago was keep the fire from spreading north and threatening more communities. He's confident he will meet that goal but is also aware the weather could turn against them at any time.
For now, they'll enjoy the advantageous weather and try to gain ground, he said.
"This is a patience game," Lucas said.