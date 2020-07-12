Due to a wildfire, the U.S. Forest Service is asking the public to avoid the San Gregorio Trailhead and parking lot and all trails within a mile of San Gregorio Reservoir, which is in Rio Arriba County outside Cuba.
According to a news release from the Forest Service, the fire, which is still under investigation, has grown to nearly 8 acres since starting Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, it had been 30 percent contained.
Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Julie Anne Overton said about 40 personnel are fighting the fire with the help of a helicopter and asked locals to avoid flying drones in the area as they can interfere with firefighting efforts.
Information on air quality can be found online at the state Department of Health Environmental Public Health Tracking website at nmtracking.org/fire.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.