A wildfire that ignited Saturday near Dulce in Rio Arriba County had grown to 800 acres Sunday afternoon, a 911 dispatcher said.
The Amargo Fire was burning near the Jicarilla Apache Reservation, not far from the New Mexico-Colorado state line.
Fire officials believe the blaze was caused by lightning, according to a news release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The fire had burned around 100 acres by Saturday night and had grown to 800 acres by Sunday, a dispatcher with the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office in Pagosa Springs, Colo., said. Dulce is about 48 miles south of Pagosa Springs.
No other details were available Sunday night.
