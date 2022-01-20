City firefighters responded to a blaze Thursday morning that had ignited at a homeless encampment under a St. Francis Drive overpass. The flames prompted the shutdown of the road's southbound lanes around 8:30 a.m.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said the fire ignited around 7:57 a.m. near St. Francis and Siringo Road. Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries, he added.
Southbound traffic was shut down around 8:30 a.m. as crews worked to extinguish the fire, Herndon said.
By 9 a.m., fire crews began leaving the area, and Santa Fe police public safety aides were reopening lanes to traffic.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, and more information will be released when the investigation is complete, Herndon said.
Assistant Fire Chief Phil Martinez said he could not comment on the incident because new City Manager John Blair is now requiring all requests for public information from the fire department to go through Herndon.
A news release about the fire is expected to come out later in the day, Martinez added.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
"Assistant Fire Chief Phil Martinez said he could not comment on the incident because new City Manager John Blair is now requiring all requests for public information from the fire department to go through Herndon."
What kind of B.S. is that?
