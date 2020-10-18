A wildfire that ignited Saturday in a heavily forested, rugged area near Chacon, east of Taos, had grown to over 1,000 acres by Sunday morning, forest officials said.
No one had been evacuated, and "there is no direct threat to these communities at this time," MaryAnna Clemons, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service, said in a statement.
The Luna Fire was burning in the Carson National Forest about two miles northeast of Chacon, a rural community of a few hundred people near the Taos and Mora county line.
It was unknown what caused the fire.
Several people said on social media that they saw a flash before the smoke and flames were visible. Some thought a plane had crashed.
A message to the Federal Aviation Administration seeking information was not immediately returned. The agency's list of crashes and fatalities was only updated through Friday.
Martín Duran said the flames came within two miles of his family's ranch near Chacon.
"I came from Las Vegas [N.M.] and a few friends showed up and we started cutting fire lines around the house with bulldozers and a skid steer," Duran said.
The winds kept shifting and it was hard to tell which way the fire was burning. At risk were three houses, a trailer and two barns on their property.
By Sunday morning, the fire's path seemed to have slowed toward the ranch.
"It was a long night," Duran said. "No one slept."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
