A wildfire that ignited Saturday in a heavily forested, rugged area near Chacon, east of Taos, had grown to about 1,000 acres by Sunday morning, forest officials said.
It was unknown what caused the Luna Fire.
There were no evacuations in place, and "there is no direct threat to these communities at this time," MaryAnna Clemons, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service, said in a news release.
The fire was burning in the Carson National Forest about two miles northeast of Chacon near the Taos and Mora county line.
Smoke was visible in areas around the fire, and a glow could be seen from Taos just above Taos Canyon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
