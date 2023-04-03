After the home they were building burned to the ground in July following an apparent lightning strike, Martin and Anita Griego started over — only to have their unfinished home burn down again last week.
This time, lightning is not suspected in the fire at the construction site on Heartstone Drive near Tano Road.
A state arson investigator who said he wasn't involved in probing the first fire noted a blaze happening twice at the same site is highly unusual.
"It's suspicious," Deputy Fire Marshal Tom Conklin said.
Neither electricity nor gas was connected to the house in March, two common causes for accidental fires, he said. "And there was no lightning," he added.
Conklin said he couldn't say anything more as the investigation remains active. But he asked that anybody who saw anything out of the ordinary or knows anything to contact him.
The first fire was sparked by a lightning strike, a consultant assisting the State Fire Marshal's Office concluded. At the time, Department Capt. Jimmy St. James said the property near Tano Road was valued at about $1.5 million.
In an email, Martin Griego wrote he could not comment on the second fire due to an ongoing investigation. But he expressed hope the probe would allow "justice to be served."
"Our faith is strong, and we know that evil will not prevail," he wrote. "We are focused on our family's safety and health, especially our two little boys. They especially don't deserve this."
Duane Bair, a fire investigation analyst looking into the blaze on behalf of Central Insurance, did not respond to requests for comment.
Jean Altshuler, one of the developers in the housing subdivision, said the lot where the home was being built has been mistaken as open space in the past.
"It is as if there is someone who really doesn't want a house to exist there. We have a beautiful neighborhood, and we will sorely miss having the Griegos being part of it," Altshuler wrote in a text message.
Later she added: "The Griegos put everything into the house. They cannot, and will not now pursue another attempt."
Lisa Blum, who serves as president of the nearby Canterbury Homeowners Association, said those who live near the construction site are sad and concerned.
"We're all shaken and shocked and — of course — incredibly sad for the Griego family ... even just trying to understand how they must be feeling, I can't even imagine," Blum said. "You know, it's just devastating."
Neighbor Jerri Udelson said she found charred debris in her driveway Wednesday morning and was shocked to learn it came from the same place that had caught fire last summer.
"Everybody is up in arms," Udelson said. "We're really concerned. We think that obviously it's somebody that has a grudge against the contractor or the owner. It's scary that someone is so vindictive and violent."
Martin Griego posted on NextDoor that he was devastated by this second fire and had no idea who would do such a thing because he and his family have no enemies, Udelson said.
In July, Anita Griego told The New Mexican her family had waited a year to move into their new home, which was approaching the final stages of construction when the fire reduced it to ashes.
"It’s just a house, but it does kind of hurt," she said. "That’s where we want to live. We kind of invested everything we have to be there.”
Jim Gass, a neighbor, said he was taken aback by how the house was destroyed on both occasions.
"It's shocking, and to have the same family targeted," Gass said. "It raises all kinds of questions."