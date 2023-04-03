After the home they were building burned to the ground in July following an apparent lightning strike, Martin and Anita Griego started over — only to have their unfinished home burn down again last week.

This time, lightning is not suspected in the fire at the construction site on Heartstone Drive near Tano Road.

A state arson investigator who said he wasn't involved in probing the first fire noted a blaze happening twice at the same site is highly unusual. 