A fire that ignited Saturday evening on Colibri Tierra, in a neighborhood north of Santa Fe, destroyed a three-car garage and three vehicles.
Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said firefighters were able to contain the blaze, which sparked around 7:45 p.m., to the garage, although a nearby home had minor smoke damage.
The homeowners and their dogs escaped unharmed, Hart said. She did not identify the family.
Hart said she did not know the cause of the fire but noted it’s not under investigation.
Firefighters from Pojoaque, Tesuque, Agua Fría, Hondo and Chimayó assisted in battling the blaze.
