A Santa Fe family expecting to move into a new home northwest of the city had their hopes shattered when a fire ignited early Sunday morning.

The 5,500-square-foot home at 21 Heartstone Drive, off Tano Road, was a loss, said Capt. Jimmy St. James of the State Fire Marshal's Office. He said the property was valued at around $1.5 million.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Popular in the Community