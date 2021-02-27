Everyone escaped a fire that badly damaged a home Saturday morning south of Santa Fe near La Cienega.
Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to the blaze along Paseo de Antonio and prevented flames from spreading to other buildings, said Karl Ehl, a battalion chief with the Santa Fe County Fire Department.
"The structure is still standing, but it's a loss. The inside is a loss," Ehl said.
Samuel Mendoza, the property's landlord, said the tenant was asleep when the fire started.
"We're lucky he got out alive and nobody was hurt," Mendoza said.
The cause is under investigation.
