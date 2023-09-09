Map of El Valle Fire Saturday, Sept. 9

The map shows the 521-acre El Valle Fire as determined by an infrared flight Saturday morning. Green shading is 341 acres of national forest land and brown shading shows 181 acres of non-Forest Service land.

 Courtesy image - Carson National Forest spokesman Zachary Behrens

Firefighters continued to work Saturday to suppress a wildfire that prompted the evacuation of two small Northern New Mexico communities, El Valle and Las Trampas, on Friday afternoon.

An infrared flight Saturday morning determined 521 acres were burning on Carson National Forest land south of Peñasco, with no containment, Forest Service spokesman Zach Behrens said in an email. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire Saturday morning "had much less intense behavior" than Friday, but Behrens said "activity could pick up later [Saturday] if dry thunderstorms arrive and produce high winds."

