The map shows the 521-acre El Valle Fire as determined by an infrared flight Saturday morning. Green shading is 341 acres of national forest land and brown shading shows 181 acres of non-Forest Service land.
Courtesy image - Carson National Forest spokesman Zachary Behrens
Firefighters continued to work Saturday to suppress a wildfire that prompted the evacuation of two small Northern New Mexico communities, El Valle and Las Trampas, on Friday afternoon.
An infrared flight Saturday morning determined 521 acres were burning on Carson National Forest land south of Peñasco, with no containment, Forest Service spokesman Zach Behrens said in an email. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire Saturday morning "had much less intense behavior" than Friday, but Behrens said "activity could pick up later [Saturday] if dry thunderstorms arrive and produce high winds."
Air and land crews will continue to work on containment lines between the fire's edge and El Valle, as well as along N.M. 76. Three dozers, 10 engines and one hotshot crew were on scene, with more ground resources en route. In the air, two helicopters, four large tankers, one lead plane and one air attack craft battled the blaze, according to a news release. According to the fire website Inciweb, 80 firefighters were involved, and a hand and dozer line had been built north of Forest Road 714.
N.M. 76, which is part of the High Road to Taos, remained closed from mile marker 20, three miles east of Truchas, to mile marker 27, one mile west of Chamisal, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Evacuation statuses of several small towns did not change: El Valle and Las Trampas are on “go,” or evacuate, status, with the towns of Llano San Juan, Chamisal, Ojitos, Upper Ojitos and Ojo Sarco in the lesser “set” status. Rodarte, Santa Barbara, Hodges and Truchas are in “ready” status.