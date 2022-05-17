A day of higher humidity and lower winds led to decreased activity on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, limiting growth to only about 1,500 acres Monday — the smallest daily increase in weeks.
"Yesterday and last night was a win," said Jayson Coil, the operations section chief for one of the incident management teams fighting the blaze, in a Tuesday morning briefing.
Lower winds allowed aircraft to gain more ground, especially scooper planes making water drops, he said.
"Scoopers deliver water with violence," Coil said. "They basically till the soil whenever that water comes in because they come in so low and so fast."
But with more red-flag weather conditions in the forecast, including higher winds, fire officials are planning for the possibility of significant growth by creating lines of defense well ahead of its advance.
Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon, now the largest wildfire in New Mexico's history, has reached 299,565 acres. Crews have established 26 percent containment of its growing perimeter, largely along the fire's southeastern side. There are nearly 2,100 personnel deployed to battle it.
Coil said crews are working to keep the northwestern edge of the fire near Angostura in Taos County from jumping N.M. 518, but acknowledged it's possible if not likely the fire could advance to the north and west.
In anticipation, crews are building new defensive lines along ridges to the north, employing advantageous terrain near Pot Creek and moving fire breaks west toward Black Lake. Coil said crews also hope to take advantage of the burn scar from the 2020 Luna Fire, where fuels are less dense.
As it mutates north and west, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is beginning to put new communities — including Taos and Angel Fire — in its path.
Finding the right kind of terrain to deal with the fire, Coil said, is critical, even if firefighters have to give some ground.
Though he stressed firefighters would work hard to battle the fire where it stands, he also noted long-term success rests on defending the best ground possible.
"We need to anticipate a bad outcome; we need to anticipate that fire growth will mimic some of the fire growth of the past several weeks," said Coil, who has headed firefighting efforts through large chunks of the crisis. "Failing to plan for that eventuality and hoping it doesn’t occur ... that’s not what I get paid for. So we have to prepare for that. That’s why you see the far out lines [on the map]."
The fire, which has moved west in recent days, threatens areas near Pecos on the southwestern edge.
Ken Watkins, an operations section chief for a team working on the fire's southern zone, said crews have worked to secure the fire's southwest side, but changing conditions could lead to growth there.
Two structure groups are working in the Pecos area and farther north to prepare homes and other properties in case the fire does approach, he added.
This is a developing story and will be updated.